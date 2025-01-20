See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Fidelity Advisor New Insights M(FNITX - Free Report) : 1.16% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. FNITX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With annual returns of 15.09% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
American Funds Investor Company of America F2(ICAFX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. ICAFX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 14.41%, expense ratio of 0.37% and management fee of 0.23%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Vericimetry U.S. Small Cap Value Fund(VYSVX - Free Report) : 0.6% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. VYSVX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund, investing in small companies with stock market valuation less than $2 billion. With a five-year annual return of 11.02%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.