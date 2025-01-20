We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.
Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.
Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.
With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.
Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.
Should You Consider United Therapeutics?
Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. United Therapeutics (UTHR - Free Report) earns a #2 (Buy) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $7.29 a share, just 30 days from its upcoming earnings release on February 19, 2025.
UTHR has an Earnings ESP figure of +15.25%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $7.29 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.33. United Therapeutics is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
UTHR is just one of a large group of Medical stocks with a positive ESP figure. Humana (HUM - Free Report) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.
Slated to report earnings on February 11, 2025, Humana holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is -$2.25 a share 22 days from its next quarterly update.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Humana is -$2.26, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +0.23%.
UTHR and HUM's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.
Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported
