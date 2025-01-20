Curious about Business First (BFST) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Analysts on Wall Street project that Business First (BFST - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 30.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $75.4 million, increasing 25.3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Business First metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency Ratio' will likely reach 73.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 63.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Total other income (Non-Interest Income)' stands at $11.23 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.41 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should arrive at $64.18 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $53.76 million.

