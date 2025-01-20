We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Seeking Clues to QCR Holdings (QCRH) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, QCR Holdings (QCRH - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.73 per share, reflecting a decline of 12.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $89.7 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 13.3%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some QCR Holdings metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)' of 51.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 58.9%.
Analysts expect 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' to come in at $8.27 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.63 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Total noninterest income' will reach $28.73 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $47.73 million in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should come in at $61.14 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $55.74 million.
Analysts forecast 'Net interest income - tax equivalent (non-GAAP)' to reach $71.34 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $63.69 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for QCR Holdings here>>>
Shares of QCR Holdings have demonstrated returns of -1.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), QCRH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>