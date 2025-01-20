We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unlocking Q4 Potential of MidWestOne (MOFG): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, MidWestOne (MOFG - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share, reflecting an increase of 41.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $56.07 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 54%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some MidWestOne metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 59.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 70.2%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Noninterest Income' will likely reach $10.39 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.86 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $45.68 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $32.56 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for MidWestOne here>>>
Shares of MidWestOne have demonstrated returns of +0.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MOFG is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>