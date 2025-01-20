Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Unlocking Q4 Potential of MidWestOne (MOFG): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

In its upcoming report, MidWestOne (MOFG - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share, reflecting an increase of 41.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $56.07 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 54%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some MidWestOne metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 59.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 70.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Noninterest Income' will likely reach $10.39 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.86 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $45.68 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $32.56 million in the same quarter last year.

View all Key Company Metrics for MidWestOne here>>>

Shares of MidWestOne have demonstrated returns of +0.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MOFG is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-expectations earnings-preview