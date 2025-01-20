We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Curious about Byline Bancorp (BY) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp (BY - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 17.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $100.1 million, exhibiting a decline of 0.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Byline Bancorp metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Margin' at 3.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.1%.
Analysts expect 'Efficiency Ratio' to come in at 55.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 51.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' will likely reach $8.85 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $8.39 billion.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Non-Interest Income' of $14.25 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $14.50 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should arrive at $86.07 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $86.29 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net gains on sales of loans' should come in at $5.64 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5.48 million in the same quarter last year.
Byline Bancorp shares have witnessed a change of -2.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), BY is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.