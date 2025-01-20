We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Seeking Clues to Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share, reflecting a decline of 41.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $100.54 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.7%.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 2.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Amerant Bancorp metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency Ratio' will likely reach 68.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 108.3%.
Analysts predict that the 'Net interest margin' will reach 3.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Balances - Total interest-earning assets' reaching $9.35 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.72 billion in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Non-Performing Loans' should come in at $83.80 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $34.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Non-Performing Assets' will reach $95.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $54.58 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Noninterest income' of $17.84 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $19.61 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Net interest income' to reach $82.70 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $81.68 million in the same quarter last year.
Amerant Bancorp shares have witnessed a change of -0.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMTB is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.