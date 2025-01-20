We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Curious about Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Horizon Bancorp (HBNC - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, indicating an increase of 18.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $61.53 million, representing an increase of 182.1% year over year.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Horizon Bancorp metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 67.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 180.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts expect 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' to come in at $7.42 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.24 billion.
Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $50.48 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $42.26 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Service charges on deposit accounts' should arrive at $3.37 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.09 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Interchange fees' will reach $3.53 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.22 million in the same quarter last year.
Shares of Horizon Bancorp have experienced a change of -3.9% in the past month compared to the -0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), HBNC is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.