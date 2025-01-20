We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Curious about HBT Financial (HBT) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, HBT Financial (HBT - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share, reflecting a decline of 3.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $57.4 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 2%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific HBT Financial metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest margin (FTE)' of 4.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4%.
The consensus estimate for 'Average Balances - Interest-earning assets' stands at $4.77 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.75 billion in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 54.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 52.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Net interest income (FTE)' to reach $47.91 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $47.75 million in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total noninterest income' should come in at $10.02 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $9.21 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for HBT Financial here>>>
HBT Financial shares have witnessed a change of +0.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), HBT is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>