CMG Stock Trades at Premium Value: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold?

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. ( CMG Quick Quote CMG - Free Report) continues to capture investor attention with its premium valuation and exceptional performance. The stock is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 6.09X compared with the Zacks Retail-Restaurant industry’s average of 4.04X and the broader Retail-Wholesale sector’s 1.55X. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The stock has gained 23.7% over the past year, outperforming the industry’s modest 3.5% growth. CMG has outpaced other industry players like
Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s ( QSR Quick Quote QSR - Free Report) 20% fall, McDonald's Corporation’s ( MCD Quick Quote MCD - Free Report) 5.8% fall and Domino's Pizza, Inc.’s ( DPZ Quick Quote DPZ - Free Report) 0.1% fall. One-Year CMG Stock Price Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Yet, technical insights reveal a different story for CMG. As of Friday, the stock was trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages (as shown in the chart below), signaling a more cautious sentiment among investors. Contributing factors include narrowing margins and cost pressures from inflation in avocados, dairy and labor. Additionally, competitive pressures in the fast-casual dining space and uncertainties surrounding future growth initiatives (including international expansion and innovation) remain concerns. While the company maintains a strong growth trajectory, broader macroeconomic conditions and technical trading trends are likely tempering investor enthusiasm.
CMG Stock Trades Below 50 and 200-Day Moving Averages Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
So, the big question remains: Is now the time to buy, sell or hold CMG stock? Let’s dive into what’s driving this stock and how to weigh its growth potential against its high valuation.
Decoding Tailwinds Behind CMG’s Rally
Chipotle’s investment in technology and innovation continues to bolster its operations. AI-driven hiring platforms have reduced recruitment times by up to 75%, allowing managers to focus on team development and guest satisfaction. Additionally, initiatives like the Autocado (for processing avocados) and augmented make lines are being pilot-tested, promising transformative changes in back-of-house processes. These advancements not only improve operational productivity but also position CMG as a leader in adopting innovative solutions in the fast-casual dining segment.
Chipotle’s limited-time offerings, such as the return of Smoked Brisket and the testing of Chipotle Honey Chicken, have driven customer engagement and incremental sales. These offerings highlight the brand's ability to respond to customer preferences while maintaining simplicity in execution.
On the marketing front, the company has initiated campaigns like "Behind the Foil," underscoring its commitment to transparency and quality. Its creative initiatives, including collaborations with cultural icons like Spirit Halloween, continue to elevate brand visibility and resonate with a younger, digitally engaged audience.
Chipotle’s aggressive expansion strategy has been another growth catalyst. During the third quarter of 2024, Chipotle opened 86 new restaurants, with 73 locations having a Chipotlane. The addition of Chipotlane enhances customer access and convenience and bolsters new store restaurant sales, margins and returns. It continues to expand its digital drive with Chipotlane. The company expects to open 285 to 315 restaurants (assuming developer, permit, inspection and utility delays do not impact) in 2024 and approximately 315 to 345 new restaurants in 2025, with more than 80% of the new openings including a Chipotlane.
What’s Next for Chipotle?
Chipotle is making progress in smoothing out the pace of restaurant openings, with a notable increase in construction compared with the previous year’s tally. During the third quarter 2024 earnings call, Chipotle shared insights on the first restaurant opening in Dubai in September 2024, located along the beachside boulevard of Jumeirah Beach, marking this the third opening partner Alshaya Group. The company aims to open a second restaurant in Dubai by early 2025 and plans to accelerate growth with Alshaya Group in 2025. Furthermore, it also highlighted the optimism regarding growth opportunities in Europe in the upcoming years.
The company stated that its unit-level economics and returns remain on par with the United States and it will continue to accelerate growth in Canada through 2025. Backed by impressive unit economics and the success of small-town locations, it anticipates operating more than 7,000 restaurants in the long term in North America, with Chipotlanes.
CMG is also exploring ways to streamline its preparation process without compromising quality. By implementing tools like dual-sided planchas and produce slicers, the company is enhancing efficiency and maintaining its high culinary standards. These innovations, alongside ongoing coaching and training for teams, underline Chipotle’s commitment to delivering an exceptional in-restaurant experience.
Estimate Revision Favors CMG
Analysts are increasingly bullish on CMG’s prospects. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 earnings per share has moved upward from $1.30 to $1.32. This optimism is underpinned by expectations of earnings and revenue growth of 18.4% and 13%, respectively, in 2025.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Should You Buy, Sell or Hold CMG Stock?
Chipotle’s impressive growth, fueled by innovation, operational efficiency and aggressive expansion, positions it as a compelling choice for growth-oriented investors. While its premium valuation may give some investors pause, the company’s strong fundamentals and long-term strategies highlight its potential for sustained success.
For those seeking a high-growth stock in the fast-casual dining industry, we believe that this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock is an ideal candidate for investors' portfolios.
