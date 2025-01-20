NII & Fee Income to Aid COF's Q4 Earnings Amid Rising Provisions

Capital One ( COF Quick Quote COF - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results on Jan. 21, after market close. Its quarterly earnings and revenues are expected to have witnessed an increase on a year-over-year basis. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar. In the last reported quarter, COF’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The results gained from a rise in net interest income (NII) and higher loans and deposits. An increase in expenses and higher provisions, alongside lower non-interest income, were the undermining factors. Capital One does not have an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one quarter and lagged in three of the trailing four quarters. Key Factors Driving COF’s Q4 Performance & Estimates Since September 2024, the Federal Reserve has reduced interest rates by 100 basis points (bps). This is likely to have positively impacted COF’s NII during the quarter. Further, the yield curve steepened and then normalized during the quarter. This is likely to have reduced funding costs somewhat, though they’re still expected to remain high due to deposit repricing lag. NII: The overall lending scenario improved during the quarter, with a rise in demand for consumer loans. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total average earning assets of $459.5 billion indicates a 2.8% rise from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Our estimate for the metric is $453.8 billion. Also, Capital One’s efforts to strengthen its card operations are expected to have provided some support. The consensus estimate for NII of $8.12 billion indicates 8% growth. Our estimate for NII is pegged at $7.92 billion. Capital One’s interchange fees (constituting more than 60% of fee income) are likely to have improved in the quarter under review, given increased card usage. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for interchange fees is $1.29 billion, suggesting a 5.9% increase. Our estimate for the metric is $1.31 billion. Fee Income: The consensus estimate for service charges and other customer-related fees of $478.3 million implies 12.8% growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for other non-interest income is pegged at $309.1 million, indicating a 20.8% year-over-year decline. Our estimates for service charges and other customer-related fees, and other non-interest income are $466.6 million and $281.2 million, respectively. The consensus estimate for total non-interest income of $2.04 billion suggests a rise of 2.6% from the prior-year quarter. We expect the metric to be $2.06 billion. Capital One has been witnessing a persistent rise in expenses over the past several quarters because of higher marketing costs. The company’s investment in technology upgrades leads to higher costs. These, along with inflation pressure, are expected to have resulted in an increase in operating expenses in the fourth quarter. Expenses: Also, the pending acquisition of Discover Financial Services is expected to have incurred some merger-related charges in the to-be-reported quarter. Our estimate for total non-interest expenses stands at $5.97 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. In the fourth quarter of 2024, management expects operating expenses to rise sequentially, in line with the historical pattern, as the company continues to invest in technology upgrades. Capital One is expected to have set aside a decent amount for potential bad loans on account of a higher for longer interest rate backdrop and inflationary pressure. Asset Quality:
Our estimate for provision for credit losses is pegged at $2.77 billion, indicating a 3.2% fall from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings Whispers for Capital One
According to our quantitative model, the chances of Capital One beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings this time are low. This is because it doesn’t have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive
The Earnings ESP for Capital One is -2.71%. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $2.66 has been revised marginally downward over the past seven days. The figure indicates growth of 18.8% from the prior-year quarter. The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $10.16 billion, suggesting an increase of 6.9%.
The company expects total marketing investments in the second half of 2024 to be higher than the first half.
Management expects the 2024 annual operating efficiency ratio, net of adjustments, to be in the low 42%, down from 43.5% in 2023. Finance Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are a couple of finance stocks that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time:
Zions Bancorporation ( ZION Quick Quote ZION - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 numbers on Jan. 21. The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present and has an Earnings ESP of +0.66%. ZION's quarterly earnings estimates have remained unchanged at $1.26 per share over the past week. The Earnings ESP for East West Bancorp ( EWBC Quick Quote EWBC - Free Report) is +0.47% and it carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is slated to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results on Jan. 23. Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EWBC's quarterly earnings has remained unchanged at $2.13 per share.
