Are Investors Undervaluing Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One stock to keep an eye on is Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM - Free Report) . RYAM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. RYAM has a P/S ratio of 0.3. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.85.
Finally, our model also underscores that RYAM has a P/CF ratio of 8.45. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. RYAM's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.83. Over the past year, RYAM's P/CF has been as high as 11.06 and as low as 5.01, with a median of 7.56.
Suzano (SUZ - Free Report) may be another strong Paper and Related Products stock to add to your shortlist. SUZ is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.
Shares of Suzano are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 5.98 and a PEG ratio of 0.69 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 11.39 and 2.71, respectively.
Furthermore, Suzano holds a P/B ratio of 1.77 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 2.62. SUZ's P/B has been as high as 1.93, as low as 1.30, with a median of 1.71 over the past 12 months.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Rayonier Advanced Materials and Suzano's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that RYAM and SUZ is an impressive value stock right now.