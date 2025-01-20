We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Are Investors Undervaluing Cardinal Health (CAH) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is Cardinal Health (CAH - Free Report) . CAH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.28. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.53. Over the last 12 months, CAH's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.59 and as low as 12.37, with a median of 14.14.
CAH is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.45. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CAH's industry has an average PEG of 1.97 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, CAH's PEG has been as high as 1.55 and as low as 0.86, with a median of 1.10.
Finally, we should also recognize that CAH has a P/CF ratio of 15.56. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. CAH's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 18.92. Over the past 52 weeks, CAH's P/CF has been as high as 21.05 and as low as 13.22, with a median of 17.47.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Cardinal Health is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CAH sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.