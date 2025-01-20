We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Should Value Investors Buy Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is Harmony Biosciences (HRMY - Free Report) . HRMY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. HRMY has a P/S ratio of 3.27. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 6.2.
Finally, investors should note that HRMY has a P/CF ratio of 15.43. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.23. Within the past 12 months, HRMY's P/CF has been as high as 16.61 and as low as 10.28, with a median of 13.23.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Harmony Biosciences's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, HRMY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.