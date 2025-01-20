We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Is Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
Old Second Bancorp (OSBC - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. OSBC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.83, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.38. Over the past year, OSBC's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.23 and as low as 6.86, with a median of 8.11.
We should also highlight that OSBC has a P/B ratio of 1.24. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.17. Over the past year, OSBC's P/B has been as high as 1.28 and as low as 1, with a median of 1.11.
Finally, our model also underscores that OSBC has a P/CF ratio of 9.09. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. OSBC's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.29. Over the past year, OSBC's P/CF has been as high as 9.42 and as low as 6.06, with a median of 7.39.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Old Second Bancorp's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, OSBC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.