Is Cambium Networks (CMBM) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Cambium (CMBM - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Cambium is one of 609 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Cambium is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMBM's full-year earnings has moved 9.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, CMBM has gained about 59.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 32.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Cambium is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 35.3%.
For Serve Robotics Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Cambium is a member of the Wireless National industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 23.1% so far this year, so CMBM is performing better in this area.
Serve Robotics Inc. however, belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry. Currently, this 41-stock industry is ranked #39. The industry has moved +13.8% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Cambium and Serve Robotics Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.