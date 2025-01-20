We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Boeing's Q4 Commercial & Defense Deliveries Decline Y/Y
The Boeing Company (BA - Free Report) recently reported the delivery figures of its commercial and defense operations for the fourth quarter of 2024. It recorded a year-over-year decline of 63.7% and 33.3% in commercial and defense shipments, respectively.
Combining both segments, Boeing’s deliveries totaled 93 units compared with 211 in the year-ago period.
BA’s Commercial Deliveries
Boeing reported commercial deliveries of 57 airplanes in the fourth quarter of 2024, down from the prior-year level of 157, primarily due to lower 737 deliveries.
737 shipments totaled 36 compared with 110 in the year-ago period. The deliveries of 787 jet models also sank to 15 from 23 in the corresponding period of 2023. Apart from these, Boeing delivered three 767 jets during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with 15 in the year-earlier period.
The company also delivered three 777 jets in the fourth quarter, down from nine in the prior-year period.
BA’s Defense Deliveries Take a Downturn
Boeing reported defense deliveries of 36 airplanes in the fourth quarter of 2024, down from the prior-year level of 54.
The company delivered 10 AH-64 Apache (remanufactured) compared with 19 in the corresponding period of 2023.
Boeing did not deliver any KC-46 Tankers compared with nine in the fourth quarter of 2023. The shipments of F-15 Models decreased to two from three in the prior-year quarter.
Boeing Vs. Airbus and Embraer
A comparative analysis of Boeing’s arch-rival Airbus SE’s (EADSY - Free Report) 2024 commercial aircraft shows that the latter was ahead regarding delivery numbers. Notably, Airbus delivered 766 commercial aircraft in 2024 compared with Boeing’s 348.
The year-over-year change in deliveries also reflects a similar story. While deliveries for Boeing indicate a decline of 34.1%, the same for EADSY indicates an increase of 4.2%.
Embraer S.A. (ERJ - Free Report) recently released its delivery numbers. It delivered 75 aircraft, including 31 commercial and 44 executive jets. ERJ delivered 206 aircraft in 2024.
Expectations From Peers
A prominent jet maker that is yet to report its delivery numbers is Textron (TXT - Free Report) .
Textron delivered 41 jets in the last reported quarter, up from 39 in the third quarter of 2023. It also delivered 25 commercial turboprops, down from 38 a year ago. The company delivered 44 commercial helicopters in the third quarter of 2024, up from 23 in the year-ago period.
Textron has a long-term earnings growth rate of 10.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXT’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 7.3%.
BA Stock’s Price Movement
BA shares have gained 9.6% in the past three months against the industry’s 5.5% decline.
BA’s Zacks Rank
BA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.