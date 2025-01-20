Webster Financial Q4 Earnings Beat on Higher NII & Lower Expenses

Webster Financial ( WBS Quick Quote WBS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43, which beat Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32. This compares unfavorably with earnings per share of $1.46 reported a year ago. Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on the Zacks . Earnings Calendar For 2024, adjusted EPS was $5.38, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.71. This compares unfavorably with $6 reported in the year-ago quarter. Results benefited from a rise in net interest income (NII) and lower expenses. An increase in loan and deposit balance was another positive. However, a rise in provisions was a headwind. Net income applicable to common shareholders (GAAP basis) was $173.6 million, down 4.2% from the prior-year quarter. For 2024, the company reported net income applicable to its common shareholders (GAAP basis) of $752.1 million, which decreased 11.6% year over year. Webster Financial’s Revenues Rise & Expenses Decline Y/Y
WBS’ total revenues in the quarter increased 4.1% year over year to $661 million. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $687.2 million.
Full-year revenues aggregated to $2.6 billion, which increased 2.3% year over year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.83 billion. NII increased 6.6% year over year to $608.5 million. The net interest margin was 3.39%, down 3 basis points.
Non-interest income was $52.5 million, down 17.7% year over year. This includes a $56.9-million net loss on the sale of investment securities. Excluding this, non-interest income rose 35.7% from the previous-year quarter to $109.4 million. The increase is primarily attributable to the addition of Ametros and higher investment services income.
Non-interest expenses were $340.4 million, down 9.8% from the year-ago quarter. The fall primarily stemmed from lower deposit insurance expense, along with a decline in professional and outside services fees. The efficiency ratio was 44.8% compared with 43.04% in the prior-year quarter. A rise in the efficiency ratio indicates a deterioration in profitability. WBS’ Loans & Deposit Balance Rises Sequentially
As of Dec. 31, 2024, total loans and leases increased 1.1% on a sequential basis to $52.5 billion. However, total deposits increased marginally from the prior quarter to $64.7 billion.
Webster Financial’s Credit Quality Deteriorates
Total non-performing assets were $461.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2024, up significantly from $218.6 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. Allowance for loan losses was 1.31% of the total loans, which increased from 1.25% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
The ratio of net charge-offs to annualized average loans was 0.47%, up from 0.27% year over year. The provision for credit losses was $63.5 million, up 76.4% year over year. WBS’ Capital Ratios Improve
As of Dec. 31, 2024, the Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.01%, which increased from 11.62% as of Dec. 31, 2023. The total risk-based capital ratio was 14.20%, up from the prior-year quarter’s 13.72%.
Webster Financial’s Profitability Ratios Worsen
Return on average assets was 0.91%, which declined from 1.01% in the prior-year quarter. At the end of the fourth quarter, the return on average common stockholders' equity was 7.8%, which fell from 9.03% in the prior-year quarter.
Our Viewpoint on WBS
Rising NII and non-interest income will boost Webster Financial's top line. Strategic buyouts have fortified its balance sheet, while deposit and loan growth will continue aiding its financials. However, its deteriorating credit quality remains a near-term concern.
Webster Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Performance of Other Banks First Horizon Corporation’s ( FHN Quick Quote FHN - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (excluding notable items) of 43 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents. This compares favorably with 32 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. FHN’s results benefited from a rise in NII and a decline in expenses. Also, lower provisions were another positive. However, a fall in fee income and a deteriorating capital position were major headwinds. Synovus Financial Corp. ( SNV Quick Quote SNV - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.25, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16. This compares with earnings of 80 cents per share a year ago. SNV’s results benefited from strong year-over-year growth in non-interest revenues, a rise in NII, and a fall in expenses and provisions for credit losses. Also, improving deposit balances was a tailwind. However, a rise in non-performing loans was a major headwind.
Image: Bigstock
Webster Financial Q4 Earnings Beat on Higher NII & Lower Expenses
Webster Financial (WBS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43, which beat Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32. This compares unfavorably with earnings per share of $1.46 reported a year ago.
Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on the Zacks Earnings Calendar.
For 2024, adjusted EPS was $5.38, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.71. This compares unfavorably with $6 reported in the year-ago quarter.
Results benefited from a rise in net interest income (NII) and lower expenses. An increase in loan and deposit balance was another positive. However, a rise in provisions was a headwind.
Net income applicable to common shareholders (GAAP basis) was $173.6 million, down 4.2% from the prior-year quarter.
For 2024, the company reported net income applicable to its common shareholders (GAAP basis) of $752.1 million, which decreased 11.6% year over year.
Webster Financial’s Revenues Rise & Expenses Decline Y/Y
WBS’ total revenues in the quarter increased 4.1% year over year to $661 million. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $687.2 million.
Full-year revenues aggregated to $2.6 billion, which increased 2.3% year over year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.83 billion.
NII increased 6.6% year over year to $608.5 million. The net interest margin was 3.39%, down 3 basis points.
Non-interest income was $52.5 million, down 17.7% year over year. This includes a $56.9-million net loss on the sale of investment securities. Excluding this, non-interest income rose 35.7% from the previous-year quarter to $109.4 million. The increase is primarily attributable to the addition of Ametros and higher investment services income.
Non-interest expenses were $340.4 million, down 9.8% from the year-ago quarter. The fall primarily stemmed from lower deposit insurance expense, along with a decline in professional and outside services fees.
The efficiency ratio was 44.8% compared with 43.04% in the prior-year quarter. A rise in the efficiency ratio indicates a deterioration in profitability.
WBS’ Loans & Deposit Balance Rises Sequentially
As of Dec. 31, 2024, total loans and leases increased 1.1% on a sequential basis to $52.5 billion. However, total deposits increased marginally from the prior quarter to $64.7 billion.
Webster Financial’s Credit Quality Deteriorates
Total non-performing assets were $461.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2024, up significantly from $218.6 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. Allowance for loan losses was 1.31% of the total loans, which increased from 1.25% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
The ratio of net charge-offs to annualized average loans was 0.47%, up from 0.27% year over year.
The provision for credit losses was $63.5 million, up 76.4% year over year.
WBS’ Capital Ratios Improve
As of Dec. 31, 2024, the Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.01%, which increased from 11.62% as of Dec. 31, 2023. The total risk-based capital ratio was 14.20%, up from the prior-year quarter’s 13.72%.
Webster Financial’s Profitability Ratios Worsen
Return on average assets was 0.91%, which declined from 1.01% in the prior-year quarter. At the end of the fourth quarter, the return on average common stockholders' equity was 7.8%, which fell from 9.03% in the prior-year quarter.
Our Viewpoint on WBS
Rising NII and non-interest income will boost Webster Financial's top line. Strategic buyouts have fortified its balance sheet, while deposit and loan growth will continue aiding its financials. However, its deteriorating credit quality remains a near-term concern.
Webster Financial Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Webster Financial Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Webster Financial Corporation Quote
Webster Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Banks
First Horizon Corporation’s (FHN - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (excluding notable items) of 43 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents. This compares favorably with 32 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.
FHN’s results benefited from a rise in NII and a decline in expenses. Also, lower provisions were another positive. However, a fall in fee income and a deteriorating capital position were major headwinds.
Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.25, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16. This compares with earnings of 80 cents per share a year ago.
SNV’s results benefited from strong year-over-year growth in non-interest revenues, a rise in NII, and a fall in expenses and provisions for credit losses. Also, improving deposit balances was a tailwind. However, a rise in non-performing loans was a major headwind.