See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
SL Green Realty Corporation (SLG) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
SL Green Realty Corporation (SLG) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
PINE or SLG: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the REIT and Equity Trust - Other sector have probably already heard of Alpine Income (PINE - Free Report) and SL Green (SLG - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Both Alpine Income and SL Green have a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
PINE currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.57, while SLG has a forward P/E of 11.95. We also note that PINE has a PEG ratio of 1.60. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. SLG currently has a PEG ratio of 5.33.
Another notable valuation metric for PINE is its P/B ratio of 0.89. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, SLG has a P/B of 1.18.
These metrics, and several others, help PINE earn a Value grade of B, while SLG has been given a Value grade of D.
Both PINE and SLG are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that PINE is the superior value option right now.