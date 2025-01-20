We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Earnings Estimates Rising for Coinbase Global (COIN): Will It Gain?
Investors might want to bet on Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN - Free Report) , as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.
Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.
The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.
Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Coinbase Global, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.
Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions
For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.77 per share, which is a change of -25.96% from the year-ago reported number.
Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coinbase Global has increased 17.22% because two estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions.
Current-Year Estimate Revisions
The company is expected to earn $5.59 per share for the full year, which represents a change of +1410.81% from the prior-year number.
The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for Coinbase Global, with two estimates moving higher over the past month compared to no negative revisions. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 8.65%.
Favorable Zacks Rank
Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Coinbase Global currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.
Bottom Line
Coinbase Global shares have added 6% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.