Knight-Swift to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Jan. 22, after market close.
Knight-Swift has a disappointing earnings surprise history, having lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters (outpaced the mark in the remaining quarter), the average miss being 31.44%.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for KNX this earnings season.
Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Knight-Swift’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $1.89 billion, indicating 1.92% year-over-year growth.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Truckload revenues is pegged at $1.29 billion, higher than our estimate of $1.28 billion.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Less-Than-Truckload revenues is pegged at $316 million, indicating a 14.5% increase from the fourth quarter of 2023 reported number. Our estimate is pegged at $319.2 million.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Logistics revenues is pegged at $157 million, indicating a 4.8% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2023 reported number. Our estimate is pegged at $156.2 million.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intermodal revenues is pegged at $100 million, indicating a 6.3% increase from the fourth quarter of 2023 reported number. Our estimate is pegged at $101.9 million.
On the flip side, high costs related to driver wages, equipment, maintenance, fuel, and other expenses continue to weigh on Knight-Swift’s bottom line. KNX’s financial metrics indicate that its leverage is elevated, which is a massive negative for its shareholders. Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KNX’s fourth-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised downward by 8.3% in the past 90 days to 33 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate lies within the company’s guided range of 32-36 cents.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Knight-Swift this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Knight-Swift has an Earnings ESP of +1.08% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Highlights of Q3
Knight-Swift's third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 34 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny but declined 17.1% year over year. KNX’s bottom line was weighed down by a $6.6 million increase in net interest expense and a 6.1 percentage point increase in the effective tax rate.
Total revenues of $1.87 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.94 million and declined 7.1% year over year. Revenues, excluding truckload and LTL fuel surcharge, fell 5.3% year over year to $1.68 billion.
