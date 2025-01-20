We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Better Quantum Computing Stock: Alphabet at $2.4T or Rigetti at $2.8B?
Quantum computing is a burgeoning field with the potential to create trillions of dollars. The rising acceptance of quantum computers in finance, life sciences and chemical sectors is expected to help the quantum computing market reach $5.3 billion by 2029 from $1.3 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 32.7%, according to marketsandmarkets.
Quantum computers’ inherent capability to operate faster than traditional ones has renewed interest among market participants. Qubits can show values between zero and one, while traditional bits represent only zeros and ones. However, it may take years to commercialize quantum computers due to their error-prone nature, leading investors to compare Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL - Free Report) or Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI - Free Report) for the better stock option. Let’s see –
Future Outlook: GOOGL versus RGTI in Quantum Computing
Alphabet has made substantial progress in quantum computing since founding Google Quantum AI in 2012. Notably, Alphabet’s quantum chip, Willow, has gained popularity because of its error-reducing capability and potential for advancing large-scale quantum computers. Willow has successfully addressed errors faster than supercomputers, making it more beneficial. It has become one of Alphabet’s best products like YouTube, Google Search and Google Cloud.
Rigetti, meanwhile, has introduced the Quantum Cloud Services platform, which offers significant cost savings to clients compared to traditional computer hardware. Rigetti has witnessed a rise in orders for its Novera quantum processor with 9 qubits, while the company is scaling up its business by introducing a powerful 336-qubit system in the future. Rigetti’s new chip fabrication is also expected to reduce noise issues and boost revenue growth in the current and next year. So, the future holds good for both Rigetti and Alphabet in the quantum computing space.
GOOGL or RGTI: Which is the Better Quantum Computing Stock?
Despite a positive outlook, Alphabet has the upper hand over Rigetti. Alphabet’s massive progress in cloud computing and its profitable digital ad business have increased the company’s cash flows, which the company can utilize for its research and development in the quantum computing space. In contrast, smaller players like Rigetti may face cash shortages while managing a capital-intensive business and tackling operational risks.
Quantum computing is a highly speculative business, and to become successful, companies need to be fundamentally sound. Alphabet has been able to keep its operational costs under control and generate profit from its sales. However, Rigetti’s expenses have surpassed its revenues. After all, Alphabet’s net profit margin is a positive 27.7% and Rigetti’s is a negative 509.6%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
This is why, brokers have raised Alphabet’s average short-term price target, and reduced Rigetti’s, making the prior the better quantum computing stock. GOOGL’s average short-term price target is $215.59, an upside of 11.8% from the last closing price of $192.91.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
RGTI’s average short-term price target, on the other hand, is $6.10, a downside of 45.7% from the last closing price of $11.24.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Both Alphabet and Rigetti, currently, have a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) (read more: The Better Quantum Computing Stock to Buy Now: RGTI or IONQ).
