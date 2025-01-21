We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Should You Invest in the Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Technology - Cloud Computing segment of the equity market, the Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/12/2019.
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Technology - Cloud Computing is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 4, placing it in top 25%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Global X Management. It has amassed assets over $354.49 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Technology - Cloud Computing segment of the equity market. CLOU seeks to match the performance of the INDXX GLOBAL CLOUD COMPUTING INDEX before fees and expenses.
The Indxx Global Cloud Computing Index provides exposure to exchange-listed companies in developed and emerging markets that are positioned to benefit from the increased adoption of cloud computing technology.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.68%, making it one of the more expensive products in the space.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
Looking at individual holdings, Shopify Inc - Class A (SHOP - Free Report) accounts for about 4.77% of total assets, followed by Snowflake Inc-Class A (SNOW - Free Report) and Twilio Inc - A (TWLO - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 43.40% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the Global X Cloud Computing ETF return is roughly 1.38% so far, and it's up approximately 9.07% over the last 12 months (as of 01/21/2025). CLOU has traded between $18.22 and $25.59 in this past 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.07 and standard deviation of 31.07% for the trailing three-year period. With about 39 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
Global X Cloud Computing ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, CLOU is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF (WCLD - Free Report) tracks BVP NASDAQ EMERGING CLOUD INDEX and the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY - Free Report) tracks ISE Cloud Computing Index. WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF has $462.92 million in assets, First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has $3.68 billion. WCLD has an expense ratio of 0.45% and SKYY charges 0.60%.
Bottom Line
