Should First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, the First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 08/08/2017.
The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $228.75 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Blend
Companies that find themselves in the large cap category typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.
Blend ETFs are aptly named, since they tend to hold a mix of growth and value stocks, as well as show characteristics of both kinds of equities.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.50%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.63%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 19.60% of the portfolio. Financials and Industrials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, The Boeing Company (BA - Free Report) accounts for about 3.66% of total assets, followed by Apple Inc. (AAPL - Free Report) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 34.42% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
EDOW seeks to match the performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Equal Weight Index before fees and expenses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Equal Weight Index is an equally weighted index designed to be a price neutral version of the price-weighted DJIA.
The ETF has gained about 1.60% so far this year and it's up approximately 14.67% in the last one year (as of 01/21/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $32.58 and $38.02.
The ETF has a beta of 0.91 and standard deviation of 14.29% for the trailing three-year period. With about 31 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, EDOW is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV - Free Report) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $600.68 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $633.78 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%.
Bottom-Line
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
