Should You Invest in the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX ETF (FXU)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX ETF (FXU - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/08/2007.
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Utilities - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 3, placing it in top 19%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $341.04 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market. FXU seeks to match the performance of the StrataQuant Utilities Index before fees and expenses.
The StrataQuant Utilities Index is a modified equal-dollar weighted index designed by the AMEX to objectively identify and select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index that may generate positive alpha relative to traditional passive style indices through the use of the AlphaDEX screening methodology.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.63%, making it one of the most expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.33%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Utilities sector--about 96.90% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Vistra Corp. (VST - Free Report) accounts for about 5.11% of total assets, followed by Ugi Corporation (UGI - Free Report) and National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 42.43% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX ETF has added roughly 3.52% so far, and was up about 33.11% over the last 12 months (as of 01/21/2025). FXU has traded between $29.58 and $41.12 in this past 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 0.70 and standard deviation of 17.62% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 40 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX ETF sports a Zacks ETF Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. FXU, then, is not a suitable option for investors seeking exposure to the Utilities/Infrastructure ETFs segment of the market. Instead, there are better ETFs in the space to consider.
Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Utilities 25/50 Index and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU - Free Report) tracks Utilities Select Sector Index. Vanguard Utilities ETF has $6.73 billion in assets, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has $17.18 billion. VPU has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLU charges 0.09%.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.