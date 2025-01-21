Is Fidelity Advisor New Insights I (FINSX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Having trouble finding a Large Cap Growth fund? Fidelity Advisor New Insights I (
FINSX Quick Quote FINSX - Free Report) is a potential starting point. FINSX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. Objective
FINSX is part of the Large Cap Growth section, and this segment boasts an array of other possible options. Large Cap Growth mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. Companies are usually considered to be large-cap if their market capitalization is over $10 billion.
History of Fund/Manager
FINSX finds itself in the Fidelity family, based out of Boston, MA. Fidelity Advisor New Insights I made its debut in July of 2003, and since then, FINSX has accumulated about $9.12 billion in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. William Danoff is the fund's current manager and has held that role since July of 2003.
Performance
Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 15.66%, and is in the middle third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 10.25%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.
It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.
When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 15.71%, the standard deviation of FINSX over the past three years is 18.25%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 18.97% compared to the category average of 16.48%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.
Risk Factors
Investors should not forget about beta, an important way to measure a mutual fund's risk compared to the market as a whole. FINSX has a 5-year beta of 1, which means it is likely to be as volatile as the market average. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. The fund has produced a positive alpha over the past 5 years of 1.15, which shows that managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.
Expenses
For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, FINSX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.65% compared to the category average of 0.95%. FINSX is actually cheaper than its peers when you consider factors like cost.
Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $0 and that each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.
Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.
Bottom Line
Overall, Fidelity Advisor New Insights I ( FINSX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Fidelity Advisor New Insights I ( FINSX ) looks like a great potential choice for investors right now.
