Will Segmental Performance Aid Teledyne Technologies in Q4 Earnings?

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated ( TDY Quick Quote TDY - Free Report) is slated to post fourth-quarter 2024 results on Jan. 22, before market open. See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news. Teledyne delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.55%, on average. Improved sales expectations from the majority of its business segments are likely to have boosted TDY’s overall fourth-quarter top line. However, supply-chain issues might have impacted the bottom line. TDY’s Digital Imaging Sales Likely to Fall
Strong defense-related sales at Teledyne FLIR and solid sales volume for its legacy space-based infrared imaging detectors are expected to have boosted the company’s Digital Imaging Sales unit’s revenue performance. However, poor sales performance from the industrial machine vision market might have hurt the overall top-line growth of this segment.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Digital Imaging segment’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $798 million. This indicates a decline of 0.6% from the top line reported in the year-ago quarter. TDY’s Instrumentation Segment: Mixed Expectations
The Instrumentation unit’s revenue performance in the fourth quarter is likely to have benefited from strong offshore energy and defense market sales. However, lower sales from its laboratory instruments and emission monitoring systems might have hurt the overall performance of this segment to some extent.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Instrumentation segment’s revenues in the fourth quarter is pegged at $351.2 million, implying a year-over-year rise of 4.8%. TDY’s Aerospace & Defense Electronics Holds Growth Potential
Due to rapidly growing commercial air traffic in recent times, solid sales of commercial aerospace and electronic products are expected to have bolstered TDY’s Aerospace & Defense Electronics segment’s revenues in the fourth quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aerospace and Defense Electronics’ fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $192.2 million, calling for growth of 4.4% from the top line reported in the year-ago quarter. TDY’s Engineered Systems Sales May Remain Strong
Higher sales of engineered products and energy systems are likely to have aided Engineered Systems’ revenues.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $106.7 million, implying a rise of 3.3% from the top line reported in the year-ago quarter. Q4 Estimates for TDY
With the majority of Teledyne’s segments expected to deliver a solid fourth-quarter top-line performance, the company’s overall revenues can be projected to have been strong. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDY’s revenues is pegged at $1.45 billion, implying a rise of 1.6% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
Despite favorable revenue expectations, persistent supply-chain challenges and inflation impact are likely to have affected TDY’s overall bottom-line performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $5.23 per share, indicating a 3.9% decline from the prior-year reported figure. What the Zacks Model Unveils for TDY
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Teledyne this time. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below. TDY’s Earnings ESP: Teledyne has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. TDY’s Zacks Rank: Currently, Teledyne carries a Zacks Rank #2. Stocks to Consider
Below we have mentioned a few players from the same
industry that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle. Hexcel Corporation ( HXL Quick Quote HXL - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 22, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.91% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HXL’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 51 cents per share, which implies an 18.6% increase from that reported in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $470.9 million, which suggests a 2.9% rise from that reported in the prior-year quarter. Curtiss-Wright Corp. ( CW Quick Quote CW - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 12, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.29% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.08 per share, while that for sales is pegged at $785.5 million. The stock boasts a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.78%. FTAI Aviation Ltd. ( FTAI Quick Quote FTAI - Free Report) is slated to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results soon. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.06% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTAI’s fourth-quarter earnings stands at 81 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $481.4 million, which implies a 53.9% increase from that reported in the prior-year quarter.
Image: Bigstock
Will Segmental Performance Aid Teledyne Technologies in Q4 Earnings?
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY - Free Report) is slated to post fourth-quarter 2024 results on Jan. 22, before market open.
See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
Teledyne delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.55%, on average. Improved sales expectations from the majority of its business segments are likely to have boosted TDY’s overall fourth-quarter top line. However, supply-chain issues might have impacted the bottom line.
TDY’s Digital Imaging Sales Likely to Fall
Strong defense-related sales at Teledyne FLIR and solid sales volume for its legacy space-based infrared imaging detectors are expected to have boosted the company’s Digital Imaging Sales unit’s revenue performance. However, poor sales performance from the industrial machine vision market might have hurt the overall top-line growth of this segment.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Digital Imaging segment’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $798 million. This indicates a decline of 0.6% from the top line reported in the year-ago quarter.
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Quote
TDY’s Instrumentation Segment: Mixed Expectations
The Instrumentation unit’s revenue performance in the fourth quarter is likely to have benefited from strong offshore energy and defense market sales. However, lower sales from its laboratory instruments and emission monitoring systems might have hurt the overall performance of this segment to some extent.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Instrumentation segment’s revenues in the fourth quarter is pegged at $351.2 million, implying a year-over-year rise of 4.8%.
TDY’s Aerospace & Defense Electronics Holds Growth Potential
Due to rapidly growing commercial air traffic in recent times, solid sales of commercial aerospace and electronic products are expected to have bolstered TDY’s Aerospace & Defense Electronics segment’s revenues in the fourth quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aerospace and Defense Electronics’ fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $192.2 million, calling for growth of 4.4% from the top line reported in the year-ago quarter.
TDY’s Engineered Systems Sales May Remain Strong
Higher sales of engineered products and energy systems are likely to have aided Engineered Systems’ revenues.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $106.7 million, implying a rise of 3.3% from the top line reported in the year-ago quarter.
Q4 Estimates for TDY
With the majority of Teledyne’s segments expected to deliver a solid fourth-quarter top-line performance, the company’s overall revenues can be projected to have been strong. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDY’s revenues is pegged at $1.45 billion, implying a rise of 1.6% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
Despite favorable revenue expectations, persistent supply-chain challenges and inflation impact are likely to have affected TDY’s overall bottom-line performance.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $5.23 per share, indicating a 3.9% decline from the prior-year reported figure.
What the Zacks Model Unveils for TDY
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Teledyne this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.
TDY’s Earnings ESP: Teledyne has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
TDY’s Zacks Rank: Currently, Teledyne carries a Zacks Rank #2.
Stocks to Consider
Below we have mentioned a few players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.
Hexcel Corporation (HXL - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 22, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.91% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HXL’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 51 cents per share, which implies an 18.6% increase from that reported in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $470.9 million, which suggests a 2.9% rise from that reported in the prior-year quarter.
Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 12, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.29% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.08 per share, while that for sales is pegged at $785.5 million. The stock boasts a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.78%.
FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI - Free Report) is slated to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results soon. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.06% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTAI’s fourth-quarter earnings stands at 81 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $481.4 million, which implies a 53.9% increase from that reported in the prior-year quarter.