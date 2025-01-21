If You Invested $1000 in Lowe's a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.
FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in Lowe's (
LOW Quick Quote LOW - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to LOW for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today? Lowe's' Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at Lowe's' main business drivers.
Lowe’s has evolved as one of the world’s leading home improvement retailer, offering services to homeowners, renters and commercial business customers. The company has been enhancing experience of its pro customers by upgrading pro-focused brands and revamping pro-service business website, LowesForPros.com. Incorporated in 1952 and based in Mooresville, NC, Lowe’s has its operations primarily in the U.S. The company offers services to homeowners, renters and commercial business customers. Homeowners and renters principally include do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers who utilize the company’s installed sales programs. Commercial business customers consist of those who work in the construction, repair/remodel, commercial and residential property management and business maintenance professions.
Lowe’s offers a wide range of products and services for home decoration, maintenance, repair, remodeling and property maintenance. The company provides a line of home improvement products in diverse categories, such as appliances, lumber, paint, flooring, building materials, millwork, lawn and landscape products, etc. The company’s home improvement store stocks approximately 40,000 items, a number of which are available through the Special Order Sales system and comprises a varied collection of branded merchandise such as Whirlpool, Stainmaster, Valspar, Pella and many more. The company also trades in brands that are exclusive to Lowe’s, including Aquasource, Garden Treasures, Harbor Breeze, Kobalt, Reliabilt, Top-Choice and Utilitech. The company sells its products under several merchandise categories, namely Home Décor (37.2% of fiscal 2023 revenues), Building Products (31.1%), Hardlines (29%), and Other (2.7%). As of Nov. 1, 2024, Lowe’s operated 1,747 home-improvement stores across the United States. (Note: Zacks identifies fiscal years by the month in which the fiscal year ends, while LOW identifies its fiscal year by the calendar year in which it begins; so comparable figures for any given fiscal year, as published by LOW, will refer to this same fiscal year as being the year before the same year, as identified by Zacks) Bottom Line
Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Lowe's, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.
A $1000 investment made in January 2015 would be worth $3,924.53, or a gain of 292.45%, as of January 21, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.
The S&P 500 rose 196.49% and the price of gold increased 100.70% over the same time frame in comparison.
Analysts are forecasting more upside for LOW too.
Lowe's has implemented a comprehensive Pro-focused strategy, emphasizing improved product availability, timely delivery, and an expanded assortment, complemented by a rewards program. Strategic growth initiatives such as store expansion and enhanced customer experiences aim to position the company as a top omnichannel retailer. Investments in service offerings, operational efficiency, and long-term drivers like sustained home improvement demand support growth and profitability. However, market risks, intense competition, and a decline in DIY spending present challenges for the stock. Anticipated softness in comparable sales, margin pressure, and financial strain due to high debt may hinder performance. We project a 3.2% decline in comparable sales for the current fiscal year, with an adjusted operating margin contraction of 100 basis points.
Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 5.53%, and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.
Image: Bigstock
