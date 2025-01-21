JAKKS Pacific Stock Rises 43% in 6 Months: More Upside Left?

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. ( JAKK Quick Quote JAKK - Free Report) is well positioned to capitalize on its strategic growth initiatives, including international expansion, licensing agreements and operational improvements. The company’s focus on product innovation and strong execution has been driving sales and boosting investor confidence. In the past six months, shares of JAKKS Pacific have gained 42.6% compared with the industry’s 14.4% growth. An upward revision in earnings estimates for 2025 reflects analysts’ optimism regarding the company’s growth potential. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has moved from $3.93 to $4.21. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research JAKK’s Growth Initiatives Powering Success Expanding Product Portfolio: JAKKS Pacific continues to strengthen its portfolio by offering a mix of licensed and category-driven products. Collaborations with global entertainment brands such as Disney, Nintendo and Sega have proven to be major growth drivers. Recent highlights include the launch of Sonic 3-themed toys, which have already received strong consumer reactions. The company is optimistic concerning new products tied to Moana 2 to drive sales. Beyond licensed properties, JAKKS is seeing success with its evergreen product lines, which remain foundational to its business. Popular items such as the Disney Princess Style Collection and Black+Decker playsets continue to resonate with consumers. International Growth: Global markets are playing an increasingly important role in JAKK’s expansion strategy. During the third quarter of 2024, the company’s Latin America operations posted 48% sales growth, year over year. Also, it stated progress in the European region with efforts to build infrastructure and open new accounts. Consistent with its endeavors, the company has opened sales offices and expanded distribution agreements for its products. Its partnership with Meisheng is expected to result in robust growth in Asia. The expansion initiatives are likely to strengthen its international presence as well as its customer base. The initiatives are also expected to boost sales and profit margins as well as enable the company to attract licenses. Strategic Retail Partnerships: JAKK’s collaboration with retailers like Target has been a significant growth catalyst. The company’s exclusive products, such as the Target cash register and check lane toy, have been well received, paving the way for similar initiatives globally. JAKK is also pursuing private-label programs with other major retailers, with announcements expected in 2025. Financial Discipline Enables Flexibility: As a debt-free company, JAKK enjoys a unique advantage in the toy industry. This financial strength enables the company to reinvest in new product development, secure additional licenses and expand its international footprint without the constraints of high-interest payments. With its robust cash flow, JAKK is well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities. Future Prospects: Riding the Wave of Innovation
Other top-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are: Manchester United plc ( MANU Quick Quote MANU - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1. MANU delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 95.6%, on average. The stock has fallen 1.2% in the past three months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MANU's 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 8.1% and 10.2%, respectively, from the year-ago levels. Carnival Corporation & plc ( CCL Quick Quote CCL - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 326.4%, on average. The stock has surged 20.5% in the past three months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCL's 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 4.1% and 24.7%, respectively, from the year-ago levels. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ( RCL Quick Quote RCL - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. RCL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.2%, on average. The stock has surged 18.9% in the past three months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL's 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 9.5% and 23.9%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
JAKKS Pacific Stock Rises 43% in 6 Months: More Upside Left?
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK - Free Report) is well positioned to capitalize on its strategic growth initiatives, including international expansion, licensing agreements and operational improvements. The company’s focus on product innovation and strong execution has been driving sales and boosting investor confidence.
In the past six months, shares of JAKKS Pacific have gained 42.6% compared with the industry’s 14.4% growth. An upward revision in earnings estimates for 2025 reflects analysts’ optimism regarding the company’s growth potential. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has moved from $3.93 to $4.21.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
JAKK’s Growth Initiatives Powering Success
Expanding Product Portfolio: JAKKS Pacific continues to strengthen its portfolio by offering a mix of licensed and category-driven products. Collaborations with global entertainment brands such as Disney, Nintendo and Sega have proven to be major growth drivers. Recent highlights include the launch of Sonic 3-themed toys, which have already received strong consumer reactions. The company is optimistic concerning new products tied to Moana 2 to drive sales.
Beyond licensed properties, JAKKS is seeing success with its evergreen product lines, which remain foundational to its business. Popular items such as the Disney Princess Style Collection and Black+Decker playsets continue to resonate with consumers.
International Growth: Global markets are playing an increasingly important role in JAKK’s expansion strategy. During the third quarter of 2024, the company’s Latin America operations posted 48% sales growth, year over year. Also, it stated progress in the European region with efforts to build infrastructure and open new accounts.
Consistent with its endeavors, the company has opened sales offices and expanded distribution agreements for its products. Its partnership with Meisheng is expected to result in robust growth in Asia. The expansion initiatives are likely to strengthen its international presence as well as its customer base. The initiatives are also expected to boost sales and profit margins as well as enable the company to attract licenses.
Strategic Retail Partnerships: JAKK’s collaboration with retailers like Target has been a significant growth catalyst. The company’s exclusive products, such as the Target cash register and check lane toy, have been well received, paving the way for similar initiatives globally. JAKK is also pursuing private-label programs with other major retailers, with announcements expected in 2025.
Financial Discipline Enables Flexibility: As a debt-free company, JAKK enjoys a unique advantage in the toy industry. This financial strength enables the company to reinvest in new product development, secure additional licenses and expand its international footprint without the constraints of high-interest payments. With its robust cash flow, JAKK is well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities.
Future Prospects: Riding the Wave of Innovation
Looking ahead to 2025, JAKK remains optimistic about product launches tied to high-profile entertainment releases, including Dog Man. The initiative, coupled with the company’s commitment to accessible price points and product innovation, is expected to drive sustained growth.
Additionally, JAKK’s proactive approach to securing more shelf space — both in traditional toy aisles and through creative out-of-aisle placements — enhances its ability to capture consumer attention. The company’s nimbleness and ability to bring products to market quickly provide a competitive edge in a fast-paced retail environment.
JAKK’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
JAKKS Pacific currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Other top-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are:
Manchester United plc (MANU - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1. MANU delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 95.6%, on average. The stock has fallen 1.2% in the past three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MANU’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 8.1% and 10.2%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 326.4%, on average. The stock has surged 20.5% in the past three months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCL’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 4.1% and 24.7%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. RCL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.2%, on average. The stock has surged 18.9% in the past three months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 9.5% and 23.9%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.