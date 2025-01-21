TEF's Movistar & Xbox Team Up to Boost Colombia's Esports Ecosystem

Telefonica, S.A.’s ( TEF Quick Quote TEF - Free Report) subsidiary, Movistar, recently joined forces with Xbox to elevate the esports ecosystem in Colombia. With more than 10 million active gamers in the country, the partnership is likely to reshape Columbia’s gaming landscape, providing access to high-quality games and specialized training programs for the next generation of esports professionals. As part of the collaboration, Movistar postpaid and prepaid customers can now enjoy the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate license for just $38,690 per month (VAT included). This subscription provides unlimited access to more than 100 high-quality games for consoles and PCs, ensuring that gamers can explore a wide variety of experiences. Movistar postpaid customers can subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate through the Mi Movistar App under the Gamers category in the entertainment section. This integration allows customers to conveniently pay for the service directly on their monthly bill. Prepaid Customers can purchase the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate package at movistar.co or any of Movistar’s Experience Centers, ensuring accessibility for all gamers across Colombia. To enhance the deal, until Feb. 28, customers who purchase select gaming smartphones such as Note 13 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 14T Pro, Honor Magic 6 Lite, Vivo V40 SE, Moto Edge 50 Fusion, or Oppo Reno 12 will receive a free one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate license. This promotion highlights Movistar’s commitment to equipping gamers with the best tools for an immersive experience. Movistar’s Gaming Hub Gains Healthy Traction
Since its inauguration eight months ago, the Movistar GameClub in San Felipe has hosted more than 9,000 gamers and organized 50 specialized events, showcasing its commitment to fostering a vibrant gaming community. Movistar recently activated its unified network in
collaboration with telecom provider Tigo, enabling more stable navigation and a smoother gaming experience. Movistar and Tigo have merged their infrastructures to strengthen competition and improve Colombia’s mobile ecosystem. The unified network is likely to provide millions with faster Internet, better call quality and smoother browsing, enhancing mobile experiences nationwide. Apart from playing games, Movistar GameClub encourages new talents and educates the next generation of gamers. From Jan. 20 to Jan. 27, Movistar GameClub is offering training courses for children aged 12 and older, focusing on video game creation. The courses will cover popular games like Roblox, Valoran and soon League of Legends, giving participants a chance to learn the basics of game development in both in-person and virtual settings. The in-person course costs $330,000 + VAT, offering a 10% discount for Movistar customers. In addition to transforming the gaming landscape in Columbia, TEF remains at the forefront of driving the digital transformation of the Spanish industry in partnership with Siemens, leveraging advanced connectivity, technologies like 5G and IoT, and modern solutions such as the Digital Twin and artificial intelligence. Madrid, Spain-based Telefonica offers mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. It has invested heavily in network upgrades to improve speed, coverage and security. Telefonica focuses on core operations to boost value and drive digital transformation. TEF’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
TEF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have declined 3.4% in the past year compared with the
industry’s fall of 15%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are
InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) , Ubiquiti Inc. ( UI Quick Quote UI - Free Report) and Qualcomm Incorporated ( QCOM Quick Quote QCOM - Free Report) . IDCC presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas QCOM & UI carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%. Qualcomm is well-positioned to meet its long-term revenue targets driven by solid 5G traction, greater visibility and a diversified revenue stream. It is increasingly focusing on the seamless transition from a wireless communications firm for the mobile industry to a connected processor company for the intelligent edge. Ubiquiti’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%. Its highly flexible global business model remains apt to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth.
Image: Bigstock
TEF's Movistar & Xbox Team Up to Boost Colombia's Esports Ecosystem
Telefonica, S.A.’s (TEF - Free Report) subsidiary, Movistar, recently joined forces with Xbox to elevate the esports ecosystem in Colombia. With more than 10 million active gamers in the country, the partnership is likely to reshape Columbia’s gaming landscape, providing access to high-quality games and specialized training programs for the next generation of esports professionals.
As part of the collaboration, Movistar postpaid and prepaid customers can now enjoy the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate license for just $38,690 per month (VAT included). This subscription provides unlimited access to more than 100 high-quality games for consoles and PCs, ensuring that gamers can explore a wide variety of experiences. Movistar postpaid customers can subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate through the Mi Movistar App under the Gamers category in the entertainment section. This integration allows customers to conveniently pay for the service directly on their monthly bill.
Prepaid Customers can purchase the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate package at movistar.co or any of Movistar’s Experience Centers, ensuring accessibility for all gamers across Colombia. To enhance the deal, until Feb. 28, customers who purchase select gaming smartphones such as Note 13 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 14T Pro, Honor Magic 6 Lite, Vivo V40 SE, Moto Edge 50 Fusion, or Oppo Reno 12 will receive a free one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate license. This promotion highlights Movistar’s commitment to equipping gamers with the best tools for an immersive experience.
Movistar’s Gaming Hub Gains Healthy Traction
Since its inauguration eight months ago, the Movistar GameClub in San Felipe has hosted more than 9,000 gamers and organized 50 specialized events, showcasing its commitment to fostering a vibrant gaming community. Movistar recently activated its unified network in collaboration with telecom provider Tigo, enabling more stable navigation and a smoother gaming experience. Movistar and Tigo have merged their infrastructures to strengthen competition and improve Colombia’s mobile ecosystem. The unified network is likely to provide millions with faster Internet, better call quality and smoother browsing, enhancing mobile experiences nationwide.
Apart from playing games, Movistar GameClub encourages new talents and educates the next generation of gamers. From Jan. 20 to Jan. 27, Movistar GameClub is offering training courses for children aged 12 and older, focusing on video game creation. The courses will cover popular games like Roblox, Valoran and soon League of Legends, giving participants a chance to learn the basics of game development in both in-person and virtual settings. The in-person course costs $330,000 + VAT, offering a 10% discount for Movistar customers.
In addition to transforming the gaming landscape in Columbia, TEF remains at the forefront of driving the digital transformation of the Spanish industry in partnership with Siemens, leveraging advanced connectivity, technologies like 5G and IoT, and modern solutions such as the Digital Twin and artificial intelligence.
Madrid, Spain-based Telefonica offers mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. It has invested heavily in network upgrades to improve speed, coverage and security. Telefonica focuses on core operations to boost value and drive digital transformation.
TEF’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
TEF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have declined 3.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 15%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) , Ubiquiti Inc. (UI - Free Report) and Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM - Free Report) . IDCC presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas QCOM & UI carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%.
Qualcomm is well-positioned to meet its long-term revenue targets driven by solid 5G traction, greater visibility and a diversified revenue stream. It is increasingly focusing on the seamless transition from a wireless communications firm for the mobile industry to a connected processor company for the intelligent edge.
Ubiquiti’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%. Its highly flexible global business model remains apt to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth.