Are Investors Undervaluing APTIV HLDS LTD (APTV) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

APTIV HLDS LTD (APTV - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. APTV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

APTV is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.54. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. APTV's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.23. Within the past year, APTV's PEG has been as high as 1.04 and as low as 0.41, with a median of 0.57.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. APTV has a P/S ratio of 0.73. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.9.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in APTIV HLDS LTD's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, APTV looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.


