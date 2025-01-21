Back to top

Are Investors Undervaluing Spire (SR) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Spire (SR - Free Report) . SR is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 15.07, which compares to its industry's average of 15.72. SR's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.08 and as low as 12.82, with a median of 14.02, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. SR has a P/S ratio of 1.55. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.56.

Finally, our model also underscores that SR has a P/CF ratio of 7.59. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. SR's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 8.81. Over the past year, SR's P/CF has been as high as 8 and as low as 6.46, with a median of 6.97.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Spire is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SR feels like a great value stock at the moment.


