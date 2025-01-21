We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Is Energizer (ENR) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Energizer Holdings (ENR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Energizer Holdings is one of 181 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Energizer Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENR's full-year earnings has moved 1.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, ENR has moved about 1.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 3.9% on average. This shows that Energizer Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Reeds (REED - Free Report) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 42.4%.
Over the past three months, Reeds' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 92%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Energizer Holdings belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.4% so far this year, meaning that ENR is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Reeds belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. This 17-stock industry is currently ranked #89. The industry has moved -7.8% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Energizer Holdings and Reeds. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.