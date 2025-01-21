We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Is Life Time Group Holdings (LTH) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. is one of 266 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LTH's full-year earnings has moved 12.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, LTH has returned 25.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 10.5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Sportradar Group AG (SRAD - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 15.6%.
For Sportradar Group AG, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 97.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, which includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 21.2% so far this year, so LTH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Sportradar Group AG falls under the Leisure and Recreation Products industry. Currently, this industry has 23 stocks and is ranked #170. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.5%.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. and Sportradar Group AG. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.