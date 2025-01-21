See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
EYE or CLX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Consumer Products - Staples sector have probably already heard of National Vision (EYE - Free Report) and Clorox (CLX - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
National Vision has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Clorox has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that EYE likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than CLX has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
EYE currently has a forward P/E ratio of 21.39, while CLX has a forward P/E of 23.34. We also note that EYE has a PEG ratio of 1.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CLX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.95.
Another notable valuation metric for EYE is its P/B ratio of 1.01. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CLX has a P/B of 88.57.
These metrics, and several others, help EYE earn a Value grade of B, while CLX has been given a Value grade of D.
EYE sticks out from CLX in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that EYE is the better option right now.