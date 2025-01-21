See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
LEA vs. HSAI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Automotive - Original Equipment stocks have likely encountered both Lear (LEA - Free Report) and Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (HSAI - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Currently, Lear has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Hesai Group Sponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that LEA likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than HSAI has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
LEA currently has a forward P/E ratio of 6.87, while HSAI has a forward P/E of 67.78. We also note that LEA has a PEG ratio of 0.49. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. HSAI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.79.
Another notable valuation metric for LEA is its P/B ratio of 1.05. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, HSAI has a P/B of 3.73.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to LEA's Value grade of A and HSAI's Value grade of C.
LEA stands above HSAI thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that LEA is the superior value option right now.