SPB Stock at 15.78X P/E: Should You Stick Around or Exit Now?

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. ( SPB Quick Quote SPB - Free Report) is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15.78X, higher than the industry average of 12.48X. This premium valuation raises concerns about whether SPB can meet investor expectations, especially considering its low Value Score of D, which suggests that it may not be a strong value proposition at current levels. SPB Stock's P/E Performance
Spectrum Brands shares have declined 2.4% over the past three months, performing worse than the
industry’s 2.5% return and broader Consumer Discretionary sector’s 5.8% growth. In the same period, the S&P 500 rose by 3.7%. SPB is trading below its 50 and 200-day moving averages, indicating potential weakness in the stock's momentum. SPB Stock's Past 3 Months' Performance
Spectrum Brands is struggling with multiple challenges that have impacted its financial performance. The company reported adjusted earnings of 97 cents per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate and marked a 13.4% decline year over year.
This decrease was driven by reduced investment income and increased brand-related investments, partially offset by improved gross profit, which led to a decline in adjusted EBITDA. The adjusted EBITDA margin also contracted significantly, reflecting ongoing margin pressure. The company continues to face headwinds from challenging economic and geopolitical conditions, which have dampened consumer demand. Persistent issues such as soft demand in the small kitchen appliances category, volume declines in certain pet channels and the lingering effects of SKU rationalization decisions made in fiscal 2023 have further strained performance. Management has expressed concerns about the challenging landscape expected for fiscal 2025, citing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties that could weigh on consumer demand. Adverse foreign currency translations have added to the difficulties, creating a tough operating environment. Can Growth Initiatives Spark a Turnaround for SPB?
While Spectrum Brands faces notable challenges, its growth initiatives could play a crucial role in reversing recent stock performance. E-commerce momentum remained strong in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, with global sales increasing by mid-single digits and accounting for nearly 25% of total sales in the quarter and fiscal 2024. The company plans strategic investments, including increasing inventory levels by $20–$25 million, to capture higher sales and improve fill rates.
Spectrum Brands is progressing with its four core pillars to drive growth, including streamlining its structure, enhancing operational efficiencies, deleveraging its balance sheet and transforming into a pure-play global Pet and Home & Garden business. The strategic sale of the HHI segment to ASSA ABLOY for $4.3 billion has allowed the company to focus on its core businesses and sustainable growth. Despite tough economic and geopolitical conditions, Spectrum Brands achieved a return to growth in the second half of fiscal 2024. The company remains committed to top-line growth through significant investments in brand advertising, marketing and innovation. Additionally, Spectrum Brands is emphasizing operational efficiency and consumer-focused growth by strengthening its technology, marketing and R&D capabilities. With $62 million allocated to brand-building initiatives, these investments are expected to drive meaningful benefits in 2025, solidifying the company’s market position. Revised Estimates Signal Strength in SPB Stock
Reflecting the positive sentiment, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPB’s fiscal 2024 and 2025 earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days.
For fiscal 2024, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPB’s sales and EPS implies 1.6% and 29.3% year-over-year growth, respectively. The consensus mark for fiscal 2025 sales and earnings indicates 1.8% and 10.5% year-over-year increases, respectively. Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar. Final Words on SPB Stock
Spectrum Brands presents a mixed outlook, balancing strengths in e-commerce and operational efficiencies against multiple challenges that impacted its financial performance in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Although its valuation is elevated compared to peers, the company’s ongoing brand-building initiatives are expected to yield significant benefits in 2025, reinforcing its market position. Current investors may consider holding their positions in SPB stock, while prospective investors might wait for a more attractive entry point. Spectrum Brands currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Don’t Miss These Solid Bets
We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely,
Planet Fitness ( PLNT Quick Quote PLNT - Free Report) , Royal Caribbean ( RCL Quick Quote RCL - Free Report) and Ralph Lauren Corporation ( RL Quick Quote RL - Free Report) . Planet Fitness, the leading franchisor and operator of fitness centers, sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Planet Fitness has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.8%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLNT’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 8.9% from the year-ago figure. Royal Caribbean currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.2%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 18.6% and 72.1%, respectively, from the year-ago levels. Ralph Lauren, which designs, markets and distributes lifestyle products, carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. RL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.1%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 3.6% and 13.9%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels.
