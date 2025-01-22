Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Buy the Surge in American Express Stock (AXP) as Q4 Earnings Approach?

Quarterly results from several of the major credit card companies will be a highlight of this week’s earnings lineup with a spotlight on American Express (AXP - Free Report)  in particular.

Hitting fresh 52-week highs of $319 a share on Tuesday, AXP has soared over +70% in the last year. This has impressively outperformed the broader indexes and many of its credit card peers including Capital One’s (COF - Free Report)  +49% and Mastercard’s (MA - Free Report)  +20%.

That said, let’s see if the surge in American Express stock can continue as its Q4 earnings approach on Friday, January 24.

American Express Q4 Expectations

American Express’s Q4 sales are expected to come in at $17.18 billion, a 9% increase from $15.8 billion in the comparative quarter. On the bottom line, Q4 EPS is thought to have spiked 15% to $3.03 versus $2.62 per share a year ago.

Rounding out fiscal 2024, the credit giant’s total sales are slated to increase 9% to $65.95 billion with annual earnings expected to climb 19% to $13.40 per share. Notably, American Express has surpassed the Zacks EPS Consensus in three of its last four quarterly reports with an average EPS surprise of 6.53%.

FY25 Outlook

Looking ahead, American Express’s top line is projected to expand another 8% in FY25 to $71.48 billion. More impressive, annual earnings are expected to spike another 14% this year to $15.24 per share.

AXP Valuation Comparison

What may intrigue investors is that AXP still trades at 20.5X forward earnings which is a slight discount to the benchmark S&P 500. AXP also trades nicely beneath Mastercard’s 32.3X but at a noticeable premium to Capital One’s 12.5X.

Bottom Line

Ahead of its Q4 report, American Express stock lands a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Although AXP still trades at a reasonable valuation, American Express’s Q4 report will need to reconfirm the company’s attractive outlook after such an extensive rally. 

However, long-term investors could be rewarded from current levels but better buying opportunities may be ahead, especially in the event of a post-earnings selloff. 


