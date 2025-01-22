We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Here's Why Salesforce.com (CRM) Gained But Lagged the Market Today
Salesforce.com (CRM - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $326.84, indicating a +0.7% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.65%.
Heading into today, shares of the customer-management software developer had lost 5.35% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Salesforce.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Salesforce.com is projected to report earnings of $2.60 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.54%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $10.04 billion, showing an 8.06% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.03 per share and revenue of $37.94 billion, which would represent changes of +22.02% and +8.84%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Salesforce.com. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% lower. Salesforce.com presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Salesforce.com is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.35. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.04.
We can also see that CRM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computer - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.38.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, positioning it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.