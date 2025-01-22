We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Walmart (WMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Walmart (WMT - Free Report) ending at $93.08, denoting a +1.24% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.65%.
Heading into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 1.76% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Walmart in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 20, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.64, indicating a 6.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $179.28 billion, showing a 3.4% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.47 per share and revenue of $679.45 billion, indicating changes of +11.26% and +4.83%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Walmart. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Walmart is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Walmart is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.16. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.15.
We can additionally observe that WMT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Supermarkets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.27 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 192, this industry ranks in the bottom 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.