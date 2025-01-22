Back to top

Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intel (INTC - Free Report) closed at $21.77, marking a +1.3% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.65%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 6.39% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Intel in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 30, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.12, signifying a 77.78% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.77 billion, down 10.61% from the year-ago period.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Intel. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.34% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Intel holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Intel has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.22 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.15.

One should further note that INTC currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.16. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.04 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, finds itself in the bottom 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

