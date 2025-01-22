We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
MercadoLibre (MELI) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
MercadoLibre (MELI - Free Report) closed at $1,834.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.08% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.65%.
The the stock of operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America has risen by 6.14% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MercadoLibre in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $7.26, indicating a 123.38% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.84 billion, indicating a 37.11% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for MercadoLibre. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.99% lower. As of now, MercadoLibre holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, MercadoLibre is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 41.96. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.36.
Investors should also note that MELI has a PEG ratio of 0.98 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.23.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MELI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.