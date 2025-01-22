We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
SharkNinja, Inc. (SN - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $110.03, indicating a +0.65% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.65%.
The company's stock has climbed by 13.91% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SharkNinja, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.25, reflecting a 32.98% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.61 billion, reflecting a 16.64% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher. Right now, SharkNinja, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, SharkNinja, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.67. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.46.
It is also worth noting that SN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.45. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Miscellaneous industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.35.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.