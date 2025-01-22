We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Nice (NICE) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest trading session, Nice (NICE - Free Report) closed at $165.52, marking a +1.92% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.65%.
The the stock of software company has fallen by 6.49% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Nice in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.96, signifying a 25.42% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $713.01 million, reflecting a 14.41% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Nice. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Nice presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Nice is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.21. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.86.
We can also see that NICE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.19 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, placing it within the top 15% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
