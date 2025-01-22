We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $55.61, moving +1.79% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.24%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.65%.
Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor components maker had lost 18.01% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of ON Semiconductor Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.98, reflecting a 21.6% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.76 billion, indicating a 12.87% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for ON Semiconductor Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.86% lower. At present, ON Semiconductor Corp. boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Investors should also note ON Semiconductor Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 37.1, so one might conclude that ON Semiconductor Corp. is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that ON has a PEG ratio of 10.16. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.65.
The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, finds itself in the bottom 17% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.