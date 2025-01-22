We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Why Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
The latest trading session saw Gilead Sciences (GILD - Free Report) ending at $92.96, denoting a +1.22% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.88%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.24%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.65%.
The the stock of HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker has fallen by 1.67% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Gilead Sciences in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 11, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.67, down 2.91% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $7.05 billion, reflecting a 0.91% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.13% upward. As of now, Gilead Sciences holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Gilead Sciences's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.25, so one might conclude that Gilead Sciences is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, GILD's PEG ratio is currently 1.29. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.43.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 62, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
