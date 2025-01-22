We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest trading session, Coupang, Inc. (CPNG - Free Report) closed at $22.19, marking a +0.59% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.24%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.65%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.25% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Coupang, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, down 112.5% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $8.21 billion, showing a 25.12% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 7.1% downward. Coupang, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Coupang, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.93. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.36 for its industry.
It is also worth noting that CPNG currently has a PEG ratio of 38.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Commerce industry stood at 1.23 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CPNG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.