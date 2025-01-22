We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Comcast (CMCSA) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
Comcast (CMCSA - Free Report) closed at $36.97 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.07% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.65%.
The the stock of cable provider has fallen by 3.69% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.
The upcoming earnings release of Comcast will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 30, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.88, up 4.76% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $31.63 billion, showing a 1.21% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. Comcast is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Comcast is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.29. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.35.
It is also worth noting that CMCSA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CMCSA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.78 as of yesterday's close.
The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, positioning it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.