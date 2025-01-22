Back to top

Comcast (CMCSA) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Comcast (CMCSA - Free Report) closed at $36.97 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.07% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.65%.

The the stock of cable provider has fallen by 3.69% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.

The upcoming earnings release of Comcast will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 30, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.88, up 4.76% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $31.63 billion, showing a 1.21% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. Comcast is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Comcast is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.29. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.35.

It is also worth noting that CMCSA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CMCSA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, positioning it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.


