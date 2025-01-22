We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
CyberArk (CYBR) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
In the latest market close, CyberArk (CYBR - Free Report) reached $355.58, with a +0.95% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.24%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.65%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts had gained 10.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.17%.
The upcoming earnings release of CyberArk will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 13, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.71, indicating a 12.35% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $301.05 million, indicating a 34.94% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CyberArk. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.95% higher. CyberArk is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note CyberArk's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 98.54. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 27.79.
It's also important to note that CYBR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computers - IT Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.6 at yesterday's closing price.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 56, this industry ranks in the top 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.