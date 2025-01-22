We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Cardinal Health (CAH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Cardinal Health (CAH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $127.83, moving +1.24% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.24%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.65%.
Coming into today, shares of the prescription drug distributor had gained 6.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.17%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Cardinal Health in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 30, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.74, marking a 4.4% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $54.84 billion, indicating a 4.53% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
CAH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.82 per share and revenue of $219.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.85% and -3.51%, respectively.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Cardinal Health. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.06% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Cardinal Health presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Cardinal Health's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.14. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.11 for its industry.
One should further note that CAH currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Dental Supplies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
